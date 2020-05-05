A.P. govt. unveils fishermen-friendly steps

The State government will provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 to each fisherman family under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa. It is aimed at helping the community during the marine ban period and in the wake of the lockdown. The amount will be credited into the accounts of fishermen on Wednesday.

As many as 1,32,332 fishermen stand to gain from the scheme. The government issued administrative sanction for enhancing the monetary relief from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 per head to all fishermen who venture into the sea. Fishermen in the age group of 21- 60 years who are operating motorised and non-motorised boats during the marine ban period/lean period from April 15 to June 14 under the scheme during the financial year 2019-20 are eligible. However, fishermen who are availing other benefits such as Rythu Bharosa or disability schemes are not eligible.

As per the direction of the Centre, the State government has imposed a ban on marine fishing by all motorised and non-mechanised fishing vessels exempting the traditional non-motorised crafts in the territorial waters off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

During this period, even though non-motorised crafts are allowed for fishing, due to the rough and unfriendly environment in the sea, country boats are also considered and the operators are put within the purview of the scheme.

Diesel subsidy

Financial assistance would be extended to operators of rafts along with motorboats.

The government has increased subsidy on diesel per litre from ₹6.03 to ₹ 9. The government has taken care to reduce the diesel oil rate while filling the oil by identifying dedicated bunks for the subsidy. The government last year provided the aid on the World Fisheries Day on November 21, according to a press release.