A.P. govt. to sign pact today with edX for free courses for students

February 15, 2024

Senior officials of the Andhra Pradesh government and representatives of edX, an e-learning platform, will be signing an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near the city on February 16 (Friday) for offering world-class higher education courses to the youth.

An official release said the agreement paves the way for more than 12 lakh students to pursue 2,000-plus edX online courses offered by world’s top-notch universities and other educational institutions, free of cost along with their regular courses. Teachers drawn from some of the world’s top universities and institutions would impart lessons to students.

The tie-up will enable students to keep themselves abreast of the changes taking place in science and technology and social sciences subjects, and gives them the opportunity to study the verticals of their choice.

Certificates and credits

Besides, the students who could not afford to study at top colleges would now have the chance to easily learn courses designed by the universities such as Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, UC Berkeley and the London School of Economics. These universities would conduct online exams and issue certificates, and the credits offered by them would become a part of the curriculum.

The pact with edX would remove the shortcomings in professional and traditional degree education thereby developing skilled human resources. It is a significant step in the reforms initiated by the government to provide the youth access to quality education, the release said.

