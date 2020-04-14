A.P. govt. to release fee reimbursement dues

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that fee reimbursement dues for the year 2018-19 worth ₹1,800 crore would be released. Besides, dues for the nine months in the academic year 2019-20 would also be released, he said.

Addressing a video conference with Collectors of all districts, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said from the next academic year, the fee reimbursement amount would be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the students’ mothers.

In the erstwhile TDP rule, the maximum limit of the fee reimbursement being ₹35,000, parents had to shell out the remaining amount from their own pockets. The government has asked the college managements to return that additional amount to the students and said it would release funds to the colleges for the purpose.

The Chief Minister said instructions had already been sent to 191 college managements and it was the duty of the respective District Collector to ensure that the amount was paid back to the students’ parents by the colleges. Warning against any negligence on this front, he said the government would not hesitate to blacklist the college that failed to comply with the orders.