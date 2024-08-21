A.P. govt. to release ₹1,500 crore to give a boost to village infrastructure

With a view to giving a boost to village infrastructure, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will release ₹1,500 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total amount, ₹900 crore is towards the dues to be paid to the Panchayat Raj Department and ₹500 crore is the government’s share of the Jal Jeevan Mission funds that are to be spent for providing drinking water tap connection to every household.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting conducted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Forests and Environment departments, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This apart, it was also decided to launch Mr. Naidu’s pet outreach programme, Janmabhoomi-2.0, in January 2025. The government intended to rope in philanthropists in the development of the villages under the programme.

Recalling the TDP government’s initiatives during 2014-19 that changed the landscapes of villages and ensured rapid development, Mr. Naidu said the previous YSRCP government neglected the villages.

Panchayat Raj funds were diverted, which impacted the development of villages. Basic infrastructure could not be created in the villages, he said. The YSRCP government failed to utilise the JMM programme as a result of which Andhra Pradesh slipped to the 19th position in the implementation of the JJM programme in the country, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government would make best use of the JMM programme to provide drinking water to every household, Mr. Naidu said.

“The government targets to lay 17,500-km of cement concrete (CC) roads in the next five years. Also, CC canal drains will be constructed up to a length of 10,000 km in the next five years. Yearly action plans for CC roads and CC drains can be chalked out,” the Chief Minister said.

The officials informed Mr. Naidu that 25 lakh LED street lights were installed during the TDP term across the State. The YSRCP government neglected their maintenance, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, only 60% of the lights are working,” they said, and added that ₹482 crore was pending payment on LED lights. As no funds were released during the last five years, maintenance had taken a setback. Under NTR Jalasiri, 32,693 borewells were dug and pump sets installed during 2014-19. Their number had come down to 2,580 under the YSRCP term, the officials said.

The officials further said they had set a target of laying 10,000 km of drains, 2,500 km black-top (BT) roads, and dig five lakh farm ponds.

Mr. Naidu asked the officials to explore the possibility of clearing the bills in a phased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is mandatory to conduct Grama Sabha in every village to finalise the NREGS works. The sarpanch should be respected. Reopen all solid waste management centres that have been closed during the YSRCP regime,” he said.

Referring to forestry, Mr. Naidu said green cover should be increased by 50% in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.