A.P. govt. to raise bifurcation issues in Southern Zonal Council meet

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to represent the State in the meet

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked the authorities concerned to ensure that key issues pertaining to the State including the unresolved ones pertaining to bifurcation were brought up in the Southern Zonal Council (SCZ) meet, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 3.

Addressing a preparatory meeting on the Southern Zonal Council (SCZ) meet, the Chief Minister said that he would not be attending the meet as he would be in Kadapa district to take part in the death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy would be attending the meeting, he said.

Stating that there was a need for a system to address the bifurcation issues, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that Andhra Pradesh had suffered a lot financially, after losing Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to raise the Polavaram project issue at the meeting and urge the Centre to release sufficient funds to ensure completion of the project. As many as 19 items would be discussed as per the agenda set for the Southern Zonal Council (SCZ) meet, said the officials.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal Administration, Urban Development Department Special CS Y. Srilakshmi, Energy Department Special CS K. Vijayanand, Finance Department Special CS S.S. Rawat, Industries Department Special CS Karikala Valaven, Principal Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shasibhushan Kumar, GAD Ex-Officio Principal Secretary L. Premachandra Reddy, Planning Secretary G. Vijay Kumar, Law Secretary G. Satya Prabhakar Rao, Principal Secretary (Home) Parish Kumar Gupta and other officials were present in the preparatory meeting.