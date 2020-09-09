A.P. govt. to promote high-value spices, fruits as intercrops

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2020

‘These new crops will be cultivated in 513.85 ha in the State’

In an attempt to ensure sustainable profit for farmers and meet the market demand, the State government is promoting cultivation of high-value spices and a variety of fruits as intercrops with coconut.

Nutmeg, pepper and cinnamon, ginger and turmeric have been successfully introduced as intercrops in the State.

According to officials, Vijayasarathi, a farmer in Pedavegi mandal of West Godavari district has cultivated areca nut, cocoa and pepper as intercrops with coconut in around 40 acres. After the experiment bearing fruit, the Horticulture Department has chalked out plans to promote spices and fruits as intercrops across the State.

The department has identified the potential areas in East and west Godavari districts for promotion spices, and turmeric, dragon fruit, pineapple, jamun and fig in other districts this financial year. In total, spices and new crops will be cultivated as intercrops in 513.85 hectare across the State. The government will spend ₹115.47 lakh under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

Sources in the department say that many farmers are evincing interest in cultivation of spices in coconut gardens to improve income with a reduced dependence on the coconut produce. The volatile market prices of coconut is prompting many farmers to adopt intercropping as a measure to augment income.

Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjiv Choudhary says that the department is promoting new crops and spices as the State is blessed with different climatic conditions which is suitable for a wide range of horticulture crops.

“There is a good demand for spices and farmers in West Godavari district are keen on cultivating new crops such as dragon fruit, nutmeg, cinnamon, and black pepper. Strawberry and fig are being promoted in Chittoor and Kurnool respectively. Similarly, dragon fruit is being promoted in Srikakulam, West Godavari,Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur districts,” says Mr. Choudhary.

Planting material

Giving details about the scope of cultivating high-value spices, he says nutmeg is known as a ‘twin spice’ as it is valued for its flavouring and medicinal properties. Nutmeg is a beneficiary intercrop which can be cultivated in coconut gardens, utilising the space between the trees. Nutmeg can ensure a sustainable source of income to farmers who can expect a profit of ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000 per acre per annum, explains Mr. Choudhary.

“The Horticulture Department is procuring quality planing material of pepper and nutmeg from the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) at Kozhikode in Kerala for development of mother blocks at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) at Venkataramannagudem and Vijayarai. These KVKs will supply planting material to farmers,” he says.

The farmers will be trained in method of planting in intercropping, spacing, input applications, adoption of micro-irrigation, post-harvest protocols and marketing opportunities, he adds.