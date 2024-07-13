A.P. govt. to move PCI against ‘false propaganda’ being spread by YSRCP, says Minister Rama Naidu

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of spreading falsehood against the NDA government in the State through a section of media, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has said that the government will lodge a complaint in this regard with the Press Council of India (PCI).

“The YSRCP, through Sakshi newspaper and TV channel, has unleashed false propaganda that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan have consented to the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and that the government would either do away with certain welfare schemes or prune the benefits,” Mr. Rama Naidu told the media at the TDP office near Mangalagiri on July 13 (Saturday).

The Minister said the government announced the conduct of a mega DSC and was giving enhanced social security pensions to the poor in tune with the commitments given by the TDP-Jana Sena Party-BJP alliance in the run-up to the elections, “unlike the YSRCP which deceived the people by discontinuing various welfare schemes on unjustifiable grounds”.

He further said the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act was a “disaster in the making” but the NDA allies sensed the danger at the right moment and scrapped it in public interest.

The Minister asserted that the government would implement the free sand policy despite the difficulties being faced by it to revive the construction sector, thereby providing employment to lakhs of workers.

“The government is delivering on its promises one by one, despite severe fund crunch caused by the huge debt burden of around ₹14 lakh crore, and the dire situation that arose from the mortgaging of public properties,” Mr. Rama Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP’s electoral fortunes would slide further in 2029 if it continued to bluff about what happened in the last five years.