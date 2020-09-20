A.P. Govt. to invite fresh bids for NDB-aided road works

Chief Minister wants to bring in more number of competent bidders, says Principal Secretary

Principal Secretary (Transport and Roads and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu said that the State government has decided to invite fresh tenders for the road development works financially aided by the New Development Bank (NDB) to bring in more competent bidders and ensure maximum transparency in the tendering process, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Krishna Babu, in a press conference, said that tenders called for the construction of 3,000 km of highways under 13 packages evoked a response only from 14 companies that put 25 bids. Considering the nominal response and other factors, the Chief Minister, who reviewed the projects earlier in the day, ordered for fresh tenders so that more companies are given an opportunity to bid, he said.

Mr. Krishna Babu said the poor response of only 14 companies coming forward to bid for 13 packages in 13 districts will be reviewed to start with. The entire process has been transparent and e-tendering method was used. Now, the focus would be on reaching out to more eligible companies so that more competent companies bid and quality work is delivered.

He said that there would be no delay in payment of the bills as the projects are externally funded by the NDB and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured the same. He said government engineers would also reach out to eligible companies and encourage them to take part in the bidding.

Mr. Krishna Babu further said that there was no issue with the tendering process of the cancelled bids and the NDB was also satisfied with the response. However, it was decided to call for fresh tenders to bring in more contractors and competition in the bidding and subsequently decrease project costs. With the amount saved, more road development works could be taken up, he said.