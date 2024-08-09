A.P. govt. to introduce high-security land title documents

The new land title document (Pattadar Passbook) proposed to be introduced by the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will have high security features, which cannot be copied or tampered with, duplicated or reprinted by unauthorised persons. The State government has been planning to standardise the land rights title document to be given to owners keeping in view the future requirements as well.

The new security features would be akin to those found on the currency notes, R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, told The Hindu in an interaction at the Secretariat here.

The State Cabinet, in its recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, advised the Revenue Department to bring out title documents with the enhanced security features. Accordingly, the documents would have five to six special features, officials said.

The State government decided to replace more than 22.5 lakh Pattadar Passbooks provided by the previous YSRCP government which have a photo of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy printed on them.

Land verification

The Revenue Department initiated a 90-day action plan for verification and necessary action on the alleged land grabbing through misuse of 22A lands freehold policy, Mr. Sisodia said. The department would conduct revenue meetings at village level for the first 45 days and as part of the follow-up action complete inquiries in the remaining 45 days, he added.

The Cabinet took a decision to stop registration of 22A lands and freehold lands for three months, in view of a large number of complaints being received in this regard. Verification of all the complaints would be completed within the scheduled time frame, Mr. Sisodia said.

Though the previous government classified more than nine lakh acres as ‘freehold’, only 25,000 acres were either transferred or registered. The revenue officials would verify all the transactions pertaining to the 25,000 acres for any irregularities.

Mr. Sisodia said that the proposed AP Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill would have provisions for a stringent action on land grabbing issues, with retrospective effect. It would enable the courts to act on previous offences too.