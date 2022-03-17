AP Govt to fix enhanced ticket prices for RRR movie, says Minister

Film budget was ₹363 crore excluding GST and star cast remuneration, claim makers in application to State govt.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Cinematography, Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that the government has in-principle permitted RRR movie makers to enhance ticket prices for the first 10 days after the scheduled release on March 25.

Addressing a press conference on the issue on Thursday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the film producers have applied for enhanced ticket prices as the film falls under the ‘super big budget’ film category.

He said as per the application received by the government the film budget is ₹336 crore excluding GST and the remuneration of the lead cast and director.

The departments concerned are scrutinising the claims and the file will soon be put before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government will decide on how much hike per ticket could be permitted and a G.O. would be released, he said.

The State government has issued a fresh G.O. recently allowing film-makers and exhibitors to charge more than the fixed ticket price for big-budget movies for the first 10 days from the release date.

The government also permitted five shows per day but one of the five shows should be earmarked for a small budget movie. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is one of the most anticipated movies in the country.