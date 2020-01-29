A.P. Govt. to disburse pensions to over 54 lakh people at their doorsteps from Feb. 1

Come February 1, about 54.64 pensioners across the State would receive pension at their doorsteps. This is part of the State government’s initiative of door delivery of services through the Ward and Villager Volunteer System.

According to a release, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting said there were only 39 lakh pensioners in the State six months ago and the number has gone up to 54.64 now.

New pension and ration cards

“New pension cards and ration cards would be distributed between February 15 and February 21,” he said, and added: “About 60 per cent of the grievances registered through Spandana programme were related to pensions, ration cards and housing.”

Mr. Reddy further asked officials to complete the process of issuing pension and white cards to beneficiaries by February 2. For those who are left out in the process, he asked officials to issue the cards through Village and Ward Secretariats where a total of 541 services are offered.

Ration cards should be issued within five days of submission of applications at the Secretariats, he told officials.

All on the house

Regarding the housing programme, Mr. Reddy has directed officials to issue site pattas by the time he visits villages and display missing beneficiaries’ names at the Secretariats.

“Information dating back to 2006 about those who have already benefited from the housing scheme was available with the government. The acquired plots should be developed by March 10 and lots should be drawn for the selection of beneficiaries by March 15. Plots of these beneficiaries would get priority in the first phase of construction of houses to commence next year,” Mr. Reddy said.