A.P. govt. to disburse ₹325 crore under Chedodu scheme today

October 19, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government will disburse ₹325.02 crore towards financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme on Thursday.

About 3,25,020 eligible Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins, and tailors across the State stand to gain.

With Thursday’s tranche, the total aid provided under the scheme in the last four years stands at ₹1,252.51 crorea.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally disburse the assistance at a programme to be conducted at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district.

In this round of the programme, while 1,80,656 tailors will be disbursed a financial assistance of ₹180.66 crore, a sum of ₹104.55 crore will be provided to 1,04,551 Rajakas, and ₹39.81 crore to 39,813 Nayee Brahmins, according to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The selection of beneficiaries has been done in a transparent manner without any discrimination and corruption, it says. In case any eligible person is left out for whatever reason, they are being given one more chance to apply, and if found eligible after verification, they will be given the benefit in the month of June or December every year, the release says.

For assistance and complaints regarding the scheme, people can dial the toll-free number 1902, the release says.