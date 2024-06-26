A.P. govt. to build houses for Primitive Tribal Groups in State

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the Primitive Tribal Groups (PTGs)‘ population as the most vulnerable in the State, the State government has decided to construct houses for all the people of these groups at their habitations, said Gummidi Sandhya Rani, the Minister for Tribal Welfare.

She held a review meeting with the officials of the department on June 25 (Tuesday) at the Secretariat, where she instructed them to prepare an action plan for providing housing facilities to the PTGs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Rani told The Hindu that there were about five lakh people in the State, belonging to PTGs, and they would be provided housing, electricity, water supply and other minimum facilities. In the initial phase, the hamlets of the PTGs would be identified and the necessary infrastructure would be provided there. If any PTG people were living isolated on hills, they would also be provided a house.

Both Central and State governments would together fund the housing of these people, she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Government of India identified 12 tribal groups — Chenchu, Kolam, Kondareddi, Dongria Khond, Kuttia Khond, Konda Savara, Bodo Gadaba, Gutob Gadaba, Bondo Porja, Khond Porja, Parangi Porja and Thoti — as the PTGs in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priority areas

Later, addressing the media at the Secretariat, the Minister said that the State government was giving the highest priority to the safety, security, education, health and road infrastructure of the tribal population across the State. There should not be any school dropouts in the tribal areas, she said.

Ms. Rani said that the government would be recruiting more than 2,000 tribal teachers through the mega DSC notification and all the schools and hostels would have sufficient staff. The schools and colleges of girls would have only women employees and no male staff.

The road network would be strengthened in the tribal areas. For better health care, the government would introduce feeder ambulance facilities, through which patients from hill areas could be easily transported on bikes. The government got requests from tribal people to reintroduce Fair Price Shops for distribution of ration rice.

The Minister said that the government would promote GCC products and establish Araku Coffee shops across the State.

Drugs and ganja menace would be curbed in 100 days, she said, adding that the State government had constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to come up with suggestions on it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.