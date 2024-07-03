ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. targets to complete construction of 1.28 lakh houses in 100 days, says Minister Parthasarathy

Published - July 03, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A sum of ₹2,520 crore will be spent for the purpose, he says, adding that it is planned to build 8.02 lakh houses, which are in various stages of construction, by the end of March 2025

V Raghavendra
It has been decided to use fly ash from the AP-Genco’s thermal power plants in the development of housing layouts, says Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for Housing, and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy has said that the Housing Department targets to complete the construction of 1.28 lakh houses in the next 100 days, and officials have been instructed to take steps in that direction.

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting on the status of housing scheme at the Secretariat on July 3 (Wednesday), Mr. Parthasarathy said a sum of ₹2,520 crore would be spent on the construction of the 1.28 lakh houses, and it was planned to complete the construction of 8.02 lakh houses, which were in various stages, by the end of March 2025.

It was decided to utilise fly ash from the AP-Genco’s thermal power plants in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore and Kadapa districts in the development of housing layouts.

The government would soon take a decision on the problems faced by the beneficiaries in the Option-3 category. 

According to an official release, in the review meeting, Mr. Parthasarathy enquired about the status of houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and insisted that steps required to achieve progress from where the works came to a grinding halt during the YSR Congress Party regime should be taken immediately.

He ordered that vacancies in the department be filled on a priority basis so that the targets could be achieved. Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Special Secretary B. Mohamed Diwan Mydeen and AP Housing Corporation MD P.S. Girisha were present.

