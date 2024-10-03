A.P. govt. targets 15% growth rate with a parallel rise in living standards of people

The State government has set a target of 15% growth and a parallel improvement in the living standards of people. Officials have to ensure that the new policies introduced by the government bring all sectors back on track, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a review meeting on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday (October 3, 2024), the Chief Minister said that the new policies should improve people’s living standards while augmenting the government’s revenues. However, revenue generation should not become a burden on the people. The government’s role was not merely devising and implementing schemes but also included strengthening various sectors and increasing the income of people, he said.

Suggesting that the officials focus on the agriculture and allied sectors, industries, and services sectors, Mr. Naidu felt comprehensive mechanisation could reduce farming costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is contemplating adopting the ‘P4’ (public-private-people partnership) model from January 2025. Come up with plans regarding goals in these three sectors soon,” he told the officials, adding that under the P4 model, those who were better off were expected to help and uplift the bottom 10% people. Wealthy people and organisations were requested to contribute through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to improve the living standards of the poor and create opportunities for them by acting as mentors.

Growth rate, PCI fall

Mr. Naidu said despite the challenges of the State’s bifurcation in 2014, the decisions made at that time helped the State achieve a 13.7% growth rate. ‘‘However, after the YSRCP government came to power, its reverse decisions led to a decline in the growth rate to 10.59%. In 2019, the difference in the GSDP between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was only 0.20%, but by 2024, this gap had increased to 1.5%. In 2014-15, the per capita income (PCI) was ₹93,903. It rose to ₹1,54,031 by 2019 due to the TDP government’s policies and good governance. The PCI growth was 13.21% during the TDP tenure which now is a mere 9.06%,’‘ he said.

The decline in the growth of the PCI had affected the living standards of people. When the TDP demitted office in 2019, the PCI difference between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was just 0.16%. But under the YSRCP government, this gap increased to 1.84%. Due to the ‘destructive policies’ of the previous government, all sectors experienced a downturn, leading to a weakened economy, he observed.

As Andhra Pradesh ranks fifth in PCI among the southern States, he suggested that government departments should prepare a vision and work with specific goals. ‘‘Some departments that are lagging behind need to pull up their socks. New policies are being introduced in every department, and they need to be implemented effectively to achieve economic progress,’‘ Mr. Naidu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.