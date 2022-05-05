A.P. govt. steps helped bring down crime against women, says Home Minister

Investigation, justice delivery have been expedited, says DGP

Minister for Home and Disaster Management Taneti Vanitha has said that the State government has been taking many steps for protection of women and children.

Ms. Vanitha told the media on Thursday that the government had prioritised safety and security of women and children as part of its affirmative social justice ideology. The many steps taken by the State government had resulted in a decrease in the murder cases related to women when compared to the TDP regime. The number of murders during 2016-2019 were 79 while the number was 68 during 2019-2022.

The 2016-19 period witnessed 456 deaths due to dowry harassment which had come down to 358 during 2019-22. The number of cases related to molestation continued to be high. The number of rape and murder cases registered during 2016-19 were 34, when compared to 33 registered during 2019-22. The number of gang-rape cases were 71 during 2016-19 when compared to 69 during 2019-22.

However, the investigation time had come down drastically. If 222 days were taken to complete investigation in cases related to rape and murder of women during 2016-19, it took only 58 days to complete investigation during 2019-22. In the case of gang-rape, it was taking just 37 days to complete the investigation when compared to 250 days taken during 2016-19.

The average investigation period during 2016-19 was 156 days which had come down drastically to just 28 days now, she said.

Under the Disha Act, a chargesheet was being filed in only seven days and A.P. stood first in the country in terms of speedier investigation of cases related to women, the Home Minister said.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said in several cases, justice delivery had been expedited. For instance, in the case related to molestation of a Lithunanian woman in Nellore, the accused had been nabbed within 24 hours and investigation was completed quickly. The judicial process had also been completed and the final verdict was due.

In the sensational case related to the murder of Ramya in Guntur, the accused Sasi Krishna had been sentenced to death by the special court within nine months of the incident.

In the case related to molestation of two minor girls in Visakhapatnam, the accused had been arrested within 48 hours and DNA reports secured within five days.

The State government had upgraded FSL labs with ₹87 crore and special teams had been constituted in districts. As many as 13 POCSO courts had been set up and 19 Special Public Prosecutors appointed.