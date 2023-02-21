ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. spent over ₹53,000 crore on Dalit welfare: SC commission members

February 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes Ch. Anand Prakash and K. Pulla Rao inspected works under way at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park (Ambedkar Smriti Vanam) on Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

They spoke to officers about the status of works related to the installation of a 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, convention centre and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prakash and Mr. Rao refuted claims of misuse of SC/ST sub-plan fund in the State. They said that the State government spent over ₹1.91 lakh crore towards welfare schemes so far and that ₹53,000 crore of that sum was spent on Dalit welfare.

Mr. Anand Prakash said that the government provided over 35,000 jobs to Dalits and that the government supported members of the SC community in every way possible.

Recently, opposition parties had condemned the use of SC sub-plan funds for the construction of Ambedkar Memorial Park.

