A.P. govt should reduce taxes on fuel: BJP

H. Udaybhakar criticised the YSRCP government’s inaction despite the Centre’s reduction and people’s demand.

: Bharaitya Janata Party’s Tekkali in-charge, Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, asked the YSR Congress government to reduce the tax burden on the fuel on the lines of the Union government which slashed prices significantly both on petrol and diesel.

In a press release, he said thought the Centre had reduced ₹9.5 on petrol and around ₹.7 on diesel, the YSRCP government was not reducing State taxes and surcharges despite people’s demand.

“Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has put many direct and indirect tax burden on the people in the last three years. Its wrong policies put the State government in debt trap as borrowings crossed around ₹.8 lakh. People of all sections would face many ordeals in near future if there is no check on borrowings,” Mr. Udaybhaskar urged.