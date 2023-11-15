A.P. govt. should come clean on sand mining contract, says TDP

November 15, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhiram on November 14 alleged that the Director of Mines and Geology Department Venkat Reddy was “telling blatant lies” on the issue of sand mining in the State.

“Mr. Venkat Reddy should stop slandering the media and maligning the TDP for exposing the loot of sand reserves by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and should answer pertinent questions raised,” Mr. Pattabhiram said at a press conference here.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) continues to mine sand in the State. If the terms of the contract with the company have been extended, the government should make the details public, he said.

Mr. Pattabhiram questioned how way bills were issued in the name of a company that has not submitted GST returns since May 2023.

The TDP spokesperson alleged that the sand reaches were being operated by a mafia at the behest of the Chief Minister. He said the TDP would lodge a complaint with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) with proper evidence on the looting of sand reserves and asked the CID if it would file an FIR with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Accused No. 1, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy as Accused No. 2 and Mr. Venkat Reddy as Accused No. 3 and investigate the case.

The TDP leader said the “misdeeds of the sand mafia will see the light of the day” only if Central agencies like the Vigilance Cell, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) take up the investigation.

Mr. Pattabhiram alleged that the ruling party had plans to use this “ill-gotten money” to buy votes in the coming elections. He said the if the CID failed to file an FIR, the TDP would take legal recourse.