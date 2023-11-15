HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. govt. should come clean on sand mining contract, says TDP

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) continues to mine sand in the State. If the terms of the contract with the company have been extended, the government should make the details public

November 15, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhiram on November 14 alleged that the Director of Mines and Geology Department Venkat Reddy was “telling blatant lies” on the issue of sand mining in the State.

“Mr. Venkat Reddy should stop slandering the media and maligning the TDP for exposing the loot of sand reserves by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and should answer pertinent questions raised,” Mr. Pattabhiram said at a press conference here.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) continues to mine sand in the State. If the terms of the contract with the company have been extended, the government should make the details public, he said.

Mr. Pattabhiram questioned how way bills were issued in the name of a company that has not submitted GST returns since May 2023.

The TDP spokesperson alleged that the sand reaches were being operated by a mafia at the behest of the Chief Minister. He said the TDP would lodge a complaint with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) with proper evidence on the looting of sand reserves and asked the CID if it would file an FIR with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Accused No. 1, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy as Accused No. 2 and Mr. Venkat Reddy as Accused No. 3 and investigate the case.

The TDP leader said the “misdeeds of the sand mafia will see the light of the day” only if Central agencies like the Vigilance Cell, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) take up the investigation.

Mr. Pattabhiram alleged that the ruling party had plans to use this “ill-gotten money” to buy votes in the coming elections. He said the if the CID failed to file an FIR, the TDP would take legal recourse.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.