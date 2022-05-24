A.P. govt. should allocate funds for Vamsadhara, Madduvalasa projects: Somu Veerraju

‘The irrigation projects are being ignored’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the YSRCP government has ignored the irrigation projects and welfare of the Project Displaced Families (PDFs).

Mr. Veerraju, who interacted with the Madduvalasa project evacuees at Pattuvardhanam village near Rajam and later Vamsadhara project evacuees at Hiramandalam on Tuesday, alleged that the State government had failed to sanction funds for both the project even as they were considered lifelines for Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvatipuram districts.

Mr.Veerraju also said that the government should take care of the project evacuees.

North Andhra Graduate MLC P.V.N. Madhav demanded that the government must ensure proper compensation, houses and jobs for the eligible families immediately.

BJP State vice-president Pydi Venugopalam, BJP senior leaders Attada Ravi Babji, Pedada Suryakumari, BJP State executive committee members Teegala Harinath, Nadukuduti Eswara Rao accompanied Mr. Veerraju during his visit.