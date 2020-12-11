A.P. govt. sets up high-level panel to probe mysterious illness

The 21-member high hevel multi-disciplinary committee includes members from AIIMS, WHO, IICT, NIN, NCDC, CCMB and ICMR

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a 21-member High Level Multi-Disciplinary Committee to investigate into the mysterious disease that has affected hundreds of people in West Godavari district.

Also read: Neurotoxicity symptoms reported since November 15

More than 600 people were affected with the illness in Eluru and some neighbouring villages in the last week days. They were suffering with neurotoxicity symptoms and were undergoing treatment in Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH) and other hospitals.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney will head the Multi Disciplinary Committee and Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal will be the member-convenor for the committee.

Experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi and Mangalagiri, World Health Organisation (WHO), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), who camped at Eluru and were investigating on the outbreak of the disease and officers of various state government departments were members of the committee.

The committee was asked to investigate the source of the infection and suggest remedial measures to prevent such incidents in future. The committee will submit its report to the government soon.

"The Committee has started its investigation. We are visiting the affected areas, interacting with the patients, their families and the local public. The High-Level Committee will visit the GGH and hold discussions with the doctors," said one of the panel member.