A.P. govt. sets up control room to help Telugu students held up in Manipur

May 06, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has set up a helpline and control room at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to render assistance to the students held up in Manipur where violent clashes broke out between some local communities.

According to an official release, the helpline numbers are 011 - 23384016 and 011-23387089. The officials are in constant touch with the Manipur government to ensure all help to the stranded Telugu people.

The Manipur government provided the following helpline numbers: 8399882392, M.N. Michael Achom, (IRS), 9436034077, Rehanuddin Choudhury, Joint Secretary (Home), 7005257760, Peter Salam, Joint Secretary (Home), 8794475406, Th. Charanjeet Singh, Joint Secretary (Home), 8730931414, Mayengbam Veto Singh, Deputy Secretary (Home) and 7085517602, S. Rudranarayan Singh.

