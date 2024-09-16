A.P. govt. scraps reverse tendering, reverts to conventional system

:

The State government has cancelled the Reverse Tendering process introduced by the previous government headed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in August 2020. It issued GO 40 to this effect on Sunday (September 15), reverting to the conventional tendering process that existed prior to 2020.

In the GO, Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, G. Sai Prasad said that the Chairman of the Board of Chief Engineers (BoCEs) and the Engineer-in-Chief (Administration Wing/ Irrigation Wing), Water Resources Department, had recommended the government to restore the status quo ante in place of the existing reverse tendering process. The existing online e-procurement system, which was earlier revamped to suit the reverse tendering process, would be revived/restored to suit the earlier tendering process for the entrustment of works in all government departments and corporations, he said.

During the implementation of the reverse tendering process, certain drawbacks were observed and thus the Board of Chief Engineers was asked to review the same and submit their recommendations. The government, after careful examination of the matter and based on the recommendations of the Board of Chief Engineers, cancelled the orders issued regarding the reverse tendering process vide GO Ms. No.67, Water Resources (Reforms) Department, dated August 16, 2019. The government departments and corporations were instructed to implement the conventional tender process for entrustment of works, he added.

The State Cabinet, in its meeting held on August 28 this year, decided to cancel the revere tendering process introduced by the previous YSRCP government citing “breach of secrecy.” The government said it was decided to reintroduce the old tendering policy for all the departments, and that the government would follow the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines in this regard.