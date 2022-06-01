A.P. govt. returned ‘almost empty-handed’ from Davos, alleges TDP

Telugu Yavatha leader demands White Paper on industrial growth

Telugu Yavatha leader demands White Paper on industrial growth

The Davos visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting did not yield the desired results, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu alleged that the government had returned ‘almost empty-handed’ from Davos. “The government signed the same Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) it had entered during the TDP regime three years ago,” he claimed.

Referring to the negotiations and tie-up with the Tata Power and the Adani Power, Mr. Ravi Naidu wondered as to what was the need for the State representatives to go all the way to Davos to sign pacts with India-based companies.

“Several companies have left the State and the unemployed youth are disappointed with the government. The YSRCP government must release a White Paper on the industrial progress during its tenure,” he said.

Telugu Yuvatha State spokesperson Perumal Madhu and secretary R.P. Srinivasulu flayed the government for holding victory celebrations on completion of three years in the office at a time when the economy was ‘in a state of disarray’.