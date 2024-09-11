A.P. govt. releases ₹30 cr. to clear pending salaries of Sri Sathya Sai Drinking Water Supply Project staff

The Andhra Pradesh government on September 11 (Wednesday) released ₹30 crore for payment of salaries and arrears to 536 workers of Sri Sathya Sai Drinking Water Supply Projects in the undivided Anantapur district, with the intervention by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

According to an official release, salaries have been pending for the last seven months. The same was taken to the notice of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who spoke to the Finance Department about the money required to pay the pending salaries. The Finance Department issued a Budget Release Order for ₹30 crore towards the salary payment.

Sri Sathya Sai Drinking Water Supply Projects provide drinking water to around 20 lakh people in 1,341 villages in the undivided Anantapur district. The workers have not been not getting their salaries since February 2024.

They requested Mr. Pawan Kalyan to sort out the issue. He enquired about the problem with the officials of the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department and held discussions with the officials of the Finance Department.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan thanked the Panchayati Raj and RWS departments for their prompt response. He praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving a nod for the salary payment to the workers.

