ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. releases ₹203 cr. towards dues to Aarogyasri network hospitals

Published - May 23, 2024 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Move follows ultimatum by Association of Superspecialty Hospitals to stop treating the health scheme beneficiaries if dues of more than ₹1,500 crore are not cleared

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has released ₹203 crore out of the total dues amounting to over ₹1,500 crore to the empanelled/network hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme on Thursday towards the payment of pending bills for the services rendered by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

By doing so, the State government has paved the way for the A.P. Superspecialty Hospitals’ Association (ASHA) to ease the tough stance taken by it to stop treating beneficiaries of the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme in protest against non-clearance of the mounting dues.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy instructed officials concerned in a review meeting on May 23 to expedite the release of funds that were already approved by the Finance Department keeping in view the concerns raised by hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association served an ultimatum to the government a couple of days ago that the hospitals would be forced to stop receiving cases listed under the Aarogyasri scheme if their long-pending dues were not cleared.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An office-bearer of ASHA told The Hindu that the government was expected to pay at least ₹800 crore so that the hospitals could cover their expenses and make payments to the vendors.

The YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust on May 22 stated that the government was willing to fully reimburse the expenditure incurred by network hospitals on account of Aarogyasri services rendered by them and that it instructed the District Collectors to ensure uninterrupted services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US