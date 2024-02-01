ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. refutes Ashwini Vaishnaw’s remarks on SCoR zone headquarters in Vizag

February 01, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh government has taken steps to hand over the land to the Indian Railway, says the CMO

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh government has refuted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s observation that the State has not handed over the land required for the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government has taken steps to hand over the land to the Indian Railway. It was communicated to the Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in a letter dated January 2, 2024 by the Greater Visakhapatnam  Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, the CMO said.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, in the letter sent to ECoR, said that the Indian Railway was requested to depute a responsible officer for joint inspection of the land at Mudasarlova to coordinate with Assistant City Planner, Zone-II, GVMC, Visakhapatnam, and take possession of the same at the earliest.

The Union Railway Minister, during a press conference in New Delhi, said the A.P. government was asked to allocate 53 acres for the Visakha Railway Zone, but the government has not handed it over yet. He added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready for the Visakhapatnam Railway zone and work could commence once the land is provided.

