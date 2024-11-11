ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. presented a pro-people budget amid precarious financial conditions, says I&PR Minister

Published - November 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Govt.’s approach is a response to the financial mess inherited from the previous YSRCP govt., says I&PR Minister

Sambasiva Rao M.

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy addressing the media at the Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.

In the face of financial difficulties and resource depletion, the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has introduced what it called a “pro-people budget” for 2024-25.

Addressing the media at the Assembly on Monday, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister P. Keshav for delivering a budget under challenging conditions. He emphasised that the government’s approach is a response to the State’s financial difficulties, inherited from the previous YSRCP government.

Highlighting budget priorities, Mr. Parthasarathy pointed out that pensions were increased under the NTR Bharosa scheme, from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 for general recipients and up to ₹10,000 for people with disabilities. Additionally, the budget allocates ₹840 crore for the free LPG cylinder scheme and reimburses farmers’ dues left unpaid by the prior administration, totalling ₹1,647 crore.

The Minister noted that the budget allocation of ₹2.94 lakh crore covers multiple sectors, with over ₹6,000 crore dedicated to the Talliki Vandanam scheme and ₹1,000 crore for Annadata Sukhibhava, benefiting farmers. He further announced that free bus travel for women will be implemented this year and emphasised targeted funding for Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Classes.

