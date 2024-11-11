 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. govt. presented a pro-people budget amid precarious financial conditions, says I&PR Minister

Govt.’s approach is a response to the financial mess inherited from the previous YSRCP govt., says I&PR Minister

Published - November 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy addressing the media at the Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy addressing the media at the Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.

In the face of financial difficulties and resource depletion, the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has introduced what it called a “pro-people budget” for 2024-25.

Addressing the media at the Assembly on Monday, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister P. Keshav for delivering a budget under challenging conditions. He emphasised that the government’s approach is a response to the State’s financial difficulties, inherited from the previous YSRCP government.

Highlighting budget priorities, Mr. Parthasarathy pointed out that pensions were increased under the NTR Bharosa scheme, from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 for general recipients and up to ₹10,000 for people with disabilities. Additionally, the budget allocates ₹840 crore for the free LPG cylinder scheme and reimburses farmers’ dues left unpaid by the prior administration, totalling ₹1,647 crore.

The Minister noted that the budget allocation of ₹2.94 lakh crore covers multiple sectors, with over ₹6,000 crore dedicated to the Talliki Vandanam scheme and ₹1,000 crore for Annadata Sukhibhava, benefiting farmers. He further announced that free bus travel for women will be implemented this year and emphasised targeted funding for Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Classes.

Published - November 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state budget and tax

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.