A.P. govt. postpones Intermediate examinations

A new schedule will be released once the pandemic situation eases, says Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh on Sunday announced the postponement of Intermediate examinations, which was scheduled to commence on May 5, owing to the spurt in the coronavirus infections in the State.

“It has been decided to put the Intermediate examinations on hold as advised by the High Court. A fresh schedule will be released once the pandemic situation improves,” a release quoted the Education Minister as saying.

Mr. Suresh observed that some States had either completed the SSC and 10+2 examinations or were in the process. The examinations had been cancelled some other States too and pass certificates issued in the absence of uniform guidelines in this regard from the Central government.

High Court’s suggestion

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had suggested the State government to reconsider its decision to conduct the examinations in May and June, keeping in view the risk of students, parents and others contracting the infection.

The Minister said the Intermediate students ought to score a stipulated percentage of marks to write competitive examinations and on the basis of their performance in those exams, they tend to get good job offers.

“The government was, therefore, keen on conducting the examinations in strict adherence to the COVID protocols. Moreover, the practical examinations are over and the written examinations would have lasted only six days,” said Mr. Suresh.

Mr. Suresh said the government took note of the concern expressed by the students and their parents and felt that postponement of the examinations was in the best interest of all. The government’s decision would be informed to the High Court on May 3, the Minister added.