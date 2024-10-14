A.P. govt. plans to set up special courts for crimes against women

Taking a serious note of the alleged gang-rape of a woman and her daughter-in- law in Chilamathur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for setting up of special courts for speedy trials of such offences.

The government would make an appeal to the Andhra Pradesh High Court to constitute special courts to deal with such cases so that the culprits could be brought to book at the earliest.

In a meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other senior officials on October 14 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said that the government should not drag its feet on crimes against women, and ensure that the offenders did not go unpunished.

The government should send a strong message that it was committed to taking the crimes against women with all seriousness and ensuring stringent action against the criminals.

A special court can enable the government to hand out the deterrent punishment to culprits of the rape and murder of a woman in Bapatla some time ago. The government should not compromise on the safety of women and it has to take all possible steps to deliver justice at the earliest, the Chief Minister said.

The police should gather evidence by using technology to identify and apprehend the criminals, and utilise all available technical resources including CCTV cameras to complete investigations in a time-bound manner, Mr. Naidu said.

