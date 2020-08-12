A.P. govt. plans energy cells in every department

The move is expected to reduce electricity bill

The State government proposes to set up Energy Conservation Cells in every department to promote energy conservation and efficiency. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has taken a decision to this effect and orders will be issued soon.

The ‘conservation and efficiency’ push is expected to bring substantial rewards, including industrial and economic development. More importantly, efficient use of energy will benefit the end-user in the form of reduced electricity bills.

According to the estimates of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), there is scope to save about 25% of energy (16000 MU) against the State’s annual energy requirement of about 64,000 MU.

‘Cost effective’

Discussing the issue with the Energy Department officials, the Chief Secretary and the Chairman of APSECM Ms. Sawhney said the ultimate objective of the Chief Minister was to achieve cost-effective power in the State through best practices in the power sector.

The Energy Conservation Cells will encourage efficient use of energy, thus reducing energy consumption which in turn will reduce economic burden among the departments.

‘Bridges demand-supply gap’

“Besides government institutions and local bodies, even the common consumer will benefit from this. It is also the easiest way to bridge the gap between the demand and the supply of energy,” said Ms. Sawhney.

She has directed all heads of the departments (HoDs) and District Collectors to create energy conservation (EC) cells in all the 87 head offices of the State Government, district level offices, corporations and offices of various societies in the State.

The Energy Conservation Cell will act as a nodal agency to coordinate with the APSECM for effective implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency measures. These cells will be constituted within a month of the release of the government order.

The Chief Secretary has also asked the Energy Department to bring new efficient technologies available with potential to provide better living standards to people and make the State a leader in the energy efficiency sector.

Secretary for Energy Srikant Nagulapalli said the EC cells would help to promote an energy-conscious culture in the State.

“We are seeking technological development and technology transfer for enhancement of energy efficiency in the areas of municipal, agricultural, industrial and other key sectors that will enhance energy security, promote industrial and economic development of the State apart from environmental benefits,” he said.