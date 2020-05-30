‘A.P. Govt. planning to set up more airports, seaports’

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2020 23:26 IST

It will boost growth and development, says senior govt. official

The Confederation of Indian Industry on Saturday underlined the importance of digital technologies at a digital seminar titled ‘New dimensions to environment health and safety-recent challenges and measures’.

In his address, R. Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, sought inputs from CII on upgradation of industrial estates in the State.

He also stressed on the need to follow safety measures while restarting industry in the State and mentioned about the restart packages announced by the government. He said that government has plans to set up more airports and seaports in the State to accelerate growth and development.

Mr. Valaven expressed a keen interest in interacting more frequently with CII members to understand and address the concerns of the industry in a timebound manner.

Principal Secretary of Labour, Factories and Boilers B. Udaylaxmi mentioned about the higher standards to be set for environment, health and safety management. “This requires a structured approach to the identification of hazards and the evaluation and control of work related risks,” she said.

She said that the EHS policy should clearly outline the role and expectation for the organisation to prevent and mitigate human and economic losses, comply with laws and regulations.

In his keynote address, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motors shared his experience about restarting operations after the COVID-19 lockdown.

CII-AP chairman D. Ramakrishna spoke about the impact of the lockdown and how the pandemic had a severe economic impact on activities across the State. To help in the changed environment, CII-AP had constituted a task force on COVID-19 to represent industry issues to the government and also work with all the stakeholders, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Senior officials representing sectors like auto components, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, fertilisers, textile and automobiles took part. CII AP vice-chair D.T. Raju and zonal chairman J. Srinivasa Raju were present.