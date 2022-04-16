A.P. govt planning to give cash or rice to the beneficiaries at FPS: Minister

Nageswara Rao

April 16, 2022 07:56 IST

Mr. Nageswara Rao inaugurated the first paddy procurement centre at Duvva village in W.G. District

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has said that beneficiaries who were availing Public Distribution System (PDS), can take rice or cash as per their choice at the Fair Price Shops (FPS).

The Minister inaugurated the paddy procurement centre, the first centre in the State, at Duvva village in West Godavari district on Friday. Paddy stocks would be procured through Rythu Bharosa Kendram, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nageswara Rao said if the ration card holder wants cash, instead of rice, the amount would be credited into the account of the beneficiary.

“The new system would be implemented in a few urban areas under pilot project in the State. Beneficiaries can take either rice or cash of their choice and would be no force,” the Minister said.

Joint Collector J.V. Murali, Narsapuram Sub-Collector Vishnu Charan, RDO Raju, Duvva Sarpanch A. Babu and others participated in the programme.

//EOM.2130 hrs.