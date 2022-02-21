A.P. govt. owes ₹7.32 lakh to TTD

Payments for silk vastrams have not been reimbursed for years

The Chief Minister of the State presents a set of ‘silk vastrams’ to the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara amid great fanfare every year during the annual Brahmotsavams on behalf of the government.

The vastrams so presented are adorned to the deity on the auspicious day of ‘Garuda seva’ observed on the fifth day of the mega festival.

The vastrams are normally arranged from the TTD stocks in favor of Commissioner, Endowments for the presentation of the same by the Chief Minister, the costs of which are later reimbursed by the government.

However, the TTD has not received any kind of reimbursement since 2004 but for a few years in between, despite sending several reminders to the government.

The cost of each set of vastrams which was ₹9,000 in 2004 shot up to ₹72,000 in 2014 and to ₹79,000 in 2021.

In total, the government has to reimburse an amount of ₹7.32 lakh for the vastrams for the years 2004 and 2005 and from 2011 to 2021.

In a major embarrassment, an objection was also raised by the audit in 2012-13 and the TTD, left with no other option, has been perpetually updating the dues to be received from the government since then on.

Further complicating things, the Principal Secretary Revenue in a letter addressed to Special Commissioner (Endowments) as well as the TTD in April last, had stated that it was not possible to arrange any additional funds at this juncture, in an indirect reference to the spending incurred during the multiple COVID-19 waves.

The TTD board, which discussed the issue during its recent meetings, resolved to request Principal Secretary (Endowments) to pursue and ensure the release of dues.