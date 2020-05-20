A.P. govt orders 100% attendance in govt. offices

The State government has made 100% attendance mandatory in government offices that are not located in containment areas. However, pregnant women, aged, employees with high risk health conditions are permitted to work from home.

Also, the government prohibited chewing paan, gutka, tobacco among others in work places.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney had issued guidelines on 100% attendance of government employees other than those in containment areas.

In a GO dated May 18, the Chief secretary said that the government has decided to resume functioning of all government offices including Secretariat and Heads of Departments with 100% of attendance of employees other than those in containment areas.

All Government offices should function as usual with full attendance of employees with immediate effect and not later than May 21. Arrangements should be made for thermal scanning of employees before entering into office premises and for sanitizers which should be provided at the main doors, she said.

Ms. Sawhney said that arrangements should be made for sanitizing the entire office premises every day, especially frequently touched surfaces and also to facilitate frequent hand washing wherever possible. No employee should be allowed into office premises without wearing Masks. Every employee should abide by physical distancing norms of 6 ft in the office and should maintain personal hygiene by washing hands with soap/sanitizer every 2 hours. and should sneeze either in tissue paper or into the elbow, she said.

The Chief secretary said that every employee should also follow the standard protocol in offices while using lifts, computers, tables and chairs, door handles, etc. in the context of COVID-19.

"Spitting and other unhygienic practices like chewing paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in work places are strictly prohibited and violators shall be punished," she said.

Seating arrangements should be made in such a way that employees maintain social distancing in office premises, including common areas like lunch rooms, etc. Files and tappals should be processed through e-Office only. Physical files should be avoided as far as possible and all correspondence must be done through official e-mails only, the Chief secretary said.

Stressing on the need to minimise the meetings, Ms. Sawhney suggested tele/video conferencing as far as possible.

Special focus should be made on the health conditions of employees. All employees should take care of their health and leave the work place immediately, if they have symptoms like fever or respiratory trouble and should observe home quarantine. The leave sanctioning authorities are requested to sanction leave whenever such a request comes up. Entry of visitors should be restricted and loitering should be discouraged in office premises. As far as possible, arrangements should be made to receive grievances through Spandana/tappal section/reception counter etc., she added.