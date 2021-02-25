A.P. govt. offers Railways alternative land in lieu of encroached stretch

800 poor families have been living there for 30 years, CM tells Goyal

The State government has requested the Centre to forgo the lands belonging to the Indian Raliways in Vijayawada city, which have been occupied by nearly 800 poor families for more than 30 years now and accept in exchange a suitable land at another place.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to draw the Minister's attention to the fact that these families had been living in these lands at Raja Rajeswaripet in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits for over three decades.

“Several representations have been made to the government seeking regularisation of these encroachments. Keeping in view the poor economic condition of these families, the government has proposed to offer suitable land to the Indian Railways in exchange of the encroached stretches,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Indian Railways had not put this land to any use for more than 30 years and the alternative land identified by the State government was suitable and located within the limits of the VMC.

Joint survey

The Chief Minister said a joint team of officials from the Revenue Department and the Railways had visited the encroached land and the proposed site for exchange and that the Railway authorities had expressed their satisfaction to the Krishna District Collector that the proposed land, adjacent to the 25 acres of the Railways land in Ajitsingh Nagar would be of good use. The Chief Minister urged Mr. Goyal to impress upon the Railway Board members to take an appropriate decision in the matter .