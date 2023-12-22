GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. govt. offers 50% premium subsidy on insurance scheme for Telugus living abroad

Non-resident Telugus and their family members can enrol themselves under the scheme from December 26, 2023, to January 15, 2024

December 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), is offering 50% premium subsidy for the Telugus living abroad who enrol themselves for the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) scheme.

Non-resident Telugus and their family members can enrol themselves under the scheme from December 26, 2023, to January 15, 2024, according to APNRTS president Venkat S. Medapati and CEO P. Hemalatha Rani.

Employees, migrant workers, drivers, house maids, helpers and other working sections can avail of the scheme for just ₹275 for a coverage of three years, while students studying abroad can enrol for free for a coverage of one year.

The State government will sponsor 50% of the PBB premium (previously ₹550 for three years) for the employees and 100% premium of the students.

Benefits

The benefits of the scheme include payment of ₹10 lakh financial assistance in case of accidental death or permanent disability, medical expenses for injuries or sickness of up to ₹1 lakh and maternity expenses of up to ₹50,000 for women employees.

According to Mr. Venkat, the APNRT coordinators have been instructed to encourage the migrant workers to enrol in bulk, especially those working in the GCC countries.

“As the existing MoU with the insurance provider, New India Assurance Company Ltd., will expire on January 15, 2024, and there may be an increase in PBB premium in the new MoU, Telugus belonging to different sections should utilise the opportunity,” says Ms. Hemalatha.

Helpline numbers

For enrolment, people can call the APNRTS helpline numbers: +91-8500027678 or WhatsApp +91-8500027678. They can also log into the website — https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/index.php/home/insurance_new — or send a mail to: insurance@apnrts.com; helpline@apnrts.com.

People may visit the website — https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/ — for information about other APNRTS services and updates.

