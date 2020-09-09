A.P. govt. not serious on attacks on Hindu temples: BJP

BJP State President Somu Veerraju on Wednesday alleged that the State government was not serious on the attacks on Hindu temples including the fire incident at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

Speaking to newsmen in Rajamahendravaram city, Mr. Veerraju has stated: “On Tuesday, some miscreants have reportedly pelted stones on the churches during the protest in Antarvedi. We are not aware of the miscreants who resorted to such act. The State government is serious on pelting stones on the churches. What about burning of chariot at Antarvedi? The State government appears that it is not serious on burning of the temple chariot and defacing idols of Hindu religion in the State.”

Referring to the arrest of 43 protesters in connection with the the protest at Antarvedi temple on Tuesday, Mr. Veerraju has demanded that the police should release them immediately.

“The BJP is extending its support to the dharna staged by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Revenue Divisional Offices in the State on Wednesday”, announced Mr. Veerraju.

On putting several key BJP leaders under the house arrest in East Godavari district to prevent them from attending the ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ programme on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju has said; “The police cannot prevent the BJP leaders including the State President to visit the temple at Antarvedi. The State government should realize that the BJP leaders or members are not the ‘extremists’.”

Meanwhile, the police have permitted Mr. Veerraju to visit the temple only accompanied by ten persons as a part of the scheduled ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ call given by the BJP.