A.P. govt. mulls integration of School, Intermediate Education Departments

Panel to recommend design and methodology for re-structuring of offices

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 14, 2022 20:00 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a committee to study the feasibility of integration of the School Education and the Intermediate Education Departments.

The decision was taken as part of the move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) for transition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum-based education in the State.

The committee is represented by the Commissioner of School Education, Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Project Director, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Joint Secretary (Academic and Accounts), Joint Director (Services) in the office of the Commissionerate of School Education, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam N. Venkata Rao and former Additional Director (School Education) Veerabhadra Reddy.

The committee members will propose and recommend the design of the various Directorates under the Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Board of Intermediate Education and Commissioner of School Education, methodology for re-structuring of the offices in both the departments at the appropriate level with suitable and defined roles, responsibilities and functions, evolve a human resource policy to ensure service protection as far as may be feasible and formulate unified service rules in case of unification, and separate service guidelines in case of integration and combining the existing systems in case of merger, duly complying with the statutory provisions.

