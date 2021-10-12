A.P. govt. moves HC against stay on housing scheme

The appeal may be heard by a vacation bench this week

The State government on Monday filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the stay imposed on the construction of houses under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme consequent upon the rejection of the house motion petition filed on October 9.

The appeal is likely to be heard by a vacation bench this week. The court turned down the plea to admit the house motion moved by the government on Saturday owing to the transfer of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.

The stay order issued by Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy on October 8 resulted in the quashing of certain guidelines contained in the G.O.Ms.Nos.99, 367 and 488. In his order, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy raised a serious concern on the allotment of one cent of land in municipal areas and 1.5 cents in villages, saying that such small sites were inadequate for housing, posing environmental, health and fire hazards.

He observed that the State did not follow the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) housing and health guidelines which provided evidence-based recommendations for healthy housing and the interventions required.

The Judge directed the government to form a committee comprising experts from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Health and Family Welfare to examine the issues pertaining to allotment of house sites and submit a report in a month.