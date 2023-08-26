HamberMenu
A.P. govt. is not reacting swiftly to protect rights over Kotia villages, says Lok Satta leader

August 26, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Satta Party State president Bheesetti Babji on Saturday alleged that the State government was not taking proactive measure to protect the rights of Andhra Pradesh over the jurisdiction of Kotia villages located at A.P.-Odisha border. The State government had strangely felicitated Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan of Odisha at the foundation ceremony of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh although the Minister himself had prevented entry of the A.P. police and officials into Kotia villages recently, he said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Babji said that the Odisha government had laid roads into the forest area of A.P. also as the State government had not put any effort to protect its lands and rights. “The Supreme Court of India has given orders for maintenance of status quo over the villages but Odisha is violating the court orders and preventing the entry of A.P. officials and staff into the villages. The A.P. government should bring the issue to the notice of the Union government while continuing its legal fight in the Supreme Court,” he said.

