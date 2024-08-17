A.P. govt. is giving top priority to sports infrastructure, says Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on August 17 (Saturday) said that the government was giving a top priority to sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivas, along with Cheepurupalli MLA Kala Venkata Rao and Vizianagaram legislator Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, inaugurated the A.P. State Senior Badminton Championship-2024 at the indoor stadium of the Vizianagaram District Sports Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Andhra Pradesh, with improved infrastructure, would ready a good sports talent pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu urged the Minister to get a mini stadium constructed at Nellimarla so that the rural players could be trained by professionals.

Vizianagaram District Badminton Association president K.A. Naidu and honorary president Dwarapureddi Jagadish said that the winners of the tournament would get an opportunity to represent the State in the national tournaments to be organised by the Badminton Association of India.

Chairman of the event Indukuri Raghuraju, VDBA senior vice-president V.S. Prasad said 200 players were participating in the tournament. Badminton coach Srinivas was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.