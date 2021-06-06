A.P. identifies goods for ‘one district, one product’ scheme

A toy-making workshop at Kondapalli in Krishna district.

VIJAYAWADA

06 June 2021 23:35 IST

Govt. to set up industrial hubs, tap export potential

The Andhra Pradesh government has recently identified one product each from 13 districts under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) programme that aims at developing traditional industrial hubs at the district level. It is also preparing action plans to realise the export potential of the respective products.

The district-wise products are: readymade garments (Anantapur), pen Kalamkari (Chittoor), coir and coir products (East Godavari), red chillies (Guntur), barium and barytes (Kadapa), Kondapalli toys (Krishna), stone carving (Kurnool), wooden cutlery (Nellore), granite polishing (Prakasam), Ponduru cotton (Srikakulam), Etikoppaka toys (Visakhapatnam), mango jelly (Vizianagaram) and crochet lace (West Godavari).

Advertising

Advertising

According to official sources, the products have been catalogued and steps are being taken to bridge the gaps in infrastructure, supply chain and skillsets. Emphasis will be laid on exploring the markets overseas, which is the purpose for the integration of the ODOP with the ‘districts as export hubs’ initiative being jointly implemented by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The State government has partnered with leading e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra and some of the products are being received well by the customers. Besides, the government is lending financial and logistical support such as common facility centres for scaling up the manufacturing of the selected products.

The products will be ultimately considered for geo-tagging which can give them a distinct advantage over other products in the global markets.

The AP-Economic Development Board and Industries and the other departments concerned are striving to create the ecosystem required to make the products of exportable standard, and sort out issues hampering the efforts being made to upgrade the products into export items that can fetch sizeable revenue for the exchequer.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has separately approved one food product each in the 13 districts under the ODOP scheme. The objective of the programme is to achieve the goal of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.