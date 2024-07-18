A.P. govt. has requested AIIB to extend infrastructure project by two years, says Minister

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to extend the time limit for the implementation of its civic amenities project in the State, which expired in June, 2024, by two years to enable it provide drinking water to every household round-the- clock, and construct sewage treatment plants, sewers and stormwater drains, and complete the works that were abandoned between 2019 and 2024.

Addressing the media after holding a video conference with the Commissioners of seven municipal corporations and 106 municipalities from the Secretariat in Amaravati on July 18 (Thursday), Mr. Narayana pointed out that the TDP government had allocated ₹5,350 crore for those civic infrastructure works between 2014 and 2019.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had spent only ₹240 crore and did not contribute the State’s share for the balance, resulting in the lapse of funds and little progress, he said.

“Had the AIIB project been completed there would have been no drinking water problem in half of the Municipalities,” said the Minister.

The government has also urged the Centre to restore the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)- I and II projects, which were “neglected by the previous YSRCP government”, he said, adding that ₹50 crore had been released to undertake desilting of drains in 106 municipalities within 10 days.

Anna Canteens

Mr. Narayana said the government would reopen 203 Anna Canteens on August 15 to provide quality food to the needy with the support of the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Of the 203 canteens, 183 were functional during the TDP regime and of the remaining 20 canteens, 18 buildings were ready and the construction of two was yet to begin.

Around 2.25 lakh people used to have meals in the 183 canteens every day. The YSRCP government had closed the Anna Canteens and used some of them as storerooms, he pointed out.

The Minister further said that necessary steps were being taken to curb the menace of polluted drinking water, which caused diarrhoea in Vijayawada, Piduguralla and some other places recently, with the due focus on replacing the old water pipelines and getting them repaired wherever required.