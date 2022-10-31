A.P. govt. fulfilled almost all promises related to farm sector, says Minister

Disbursal of nearly ₹6,000 crore to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme a major achievement: Govardhan Reddy

Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation and Marketing Kakani Govardhan Reddy claimed that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had fulfilled almost all its promises related to the farm sector and no previous dispensation had done anything comparable to it.

A major achievement was disbursal of ₹3,757 crore to 50.10 lakh farmers under the first phase of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme and ₹2,036 crore to 50.90 lakh farmers in the second phase.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said quality inputs were being supplied to farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and the entire crop insurance premium burden was borne by the government.

There were many significant initiatives that helped in improving the lot of farmers, but the opposition parties were still criticising the government for the sake of showing it in poor light. Adding to their misinformation campaign were false reports being published in a section of the media, he said.

Private warehouses

Earlier, in a review meeting with the officials of the State Warehousing Corporation (SWC) and OILFED, Mr. Govardhan Reddy ordered that permission for stocking in private warehouses should be given only after the SWC’s storage facilities reached saturation.

Officials told the Minister that 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of oil palm was procured from the farmers in the last three years. The Minister ordered that a committee be constituted to conduct an internal audit at periodic intervals in the Marketing Department.

Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary Chiranjeev Chowdary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y. Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present.