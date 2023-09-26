A.P. govt. forms steering committee to frame guidelines for IB syllabus in State-run schools

September 26, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has constituted a steering committee to frame the guidelines and define the roadmap for transforming the State Boards of Education (SSC and Intermediate) and making them equivalent with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board, with which it had signed an MoU recently.

Two working groups have also been formed for the purpose.

The chairman of the steering committee is the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department. The Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be its convener while the Commissioner of School Education, Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Commissioner of School Infrastructure, Commissioner of Intermediate Education, a representative of the Principal Finance Secretary, a representative of Law Secretary, State Project Director of Samagra Siksha, Director of Midday Meal programme, Managing Director of AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC). Director of Government Textbook Press, Director of Open Schools Society and Director of Government Examinations will be the members.

Of the two working groups, the first one comprises Commissioner of School Education as its Chairman and Director of Government Examinations, Director of Open School, Director, State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMT), Director of SCERT and Director of Government Textbook Press as members. Other members and convener are to be nominated by the chairman of the group.

The second group has Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education as the Chairman and Commission of Intermediate Education, Director of AP Open Schools and Director, SCERT as members.

The first group will focus on transformation and incorporation at the Board level of the IB programmes called Primary Years programme and Middle Years programme. The group members will hold discussion with an IB delegation to understand the areas of transformation and define the roadmap for assessment and certification for each of the classes.

The Group-2 members will focus on Diploma and IB Career-related programmes. The working groups will submit detailed reports to the steering committee, which in turn, will submit a comprehensive report to the government.

