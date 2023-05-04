ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. forms State Council to ensure welfare of senior citizens

May 04, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Thursday constituted a State Council of Senior Citizens under the chairpersonship of the Minister for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

It has the Commissioner in charge of senior citizens’ welfare as the member-secretary. A G.O. (Ms.No.18) to that effect was issued by Principal Secretary M. Ravi Chandra. The council is mandated to meet at least once in six months to take steps for effective implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 enacted by the Central government.

