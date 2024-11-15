 />
A.P. govt. failed to allocate adequate funds for education sector, alleges YSRCP leader

Key initiatives launched during the YSRCP term are in disarray, says Suresh

Published - November 15, 2024 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The government is dismantling programmes such as Nadu-Nedu under which 45,000 government schools have been modernised, says A. Suresh. File

The government is dismantling programmes such as Nadu-Nedu under which 45,000 government schools have been modernised, says A. Suresh. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Accusing the TDP-led NDA government of failing to prioritise the education sector, YSRCP leader and former Minister A. Suresh says the policies being adopted have left key schemes in disarray, negatively impacting the students’ future.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday, Mr. Suresh said the government failed to allocate adequate funds for the schemes such as ‘Gorumudda’ and Vidya Kanuka initiated during the YSRCP tenure. A sum of ₹5,000 crore was pending payment under the schemes such as Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, depriving students of the essential financial support, Mr. Suresh alleged.

The budgetary allocations did not align with the promises made during the elections, he said.

“The government is dismantling initiatives such as Nadu-Nedu under which 45,000 government schools have been modernised and provided digital boards, clean drinking water, and Byju’s content-loaded tablets,” he said.

Stating that ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme was a failure, he said it received less than half of the promised ₹12,450 crore funding.

“The mismanagement is affecting the SC, ST, BC, and minority students,” he said, and asked the government not to put students and parents to inconvenience for its political gain.

