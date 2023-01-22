ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. extends SC & ST sub-plan for 10 years

January 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
The State government has extended the SC & ST sub-plan for a period of 10 years by issuing an ordinance on Sunday, just a day before the existing one lapses on Monday (January 23).

The Secretary of the Law Department notified the ordinance - Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 - through G.O. Ms. No.7 dated January 22.

The ordinance has been promulgated by the Governor under Article 348 (3) of the Constitution.

It may be noted that the opposition parties had raised a hue and cry as the plan was set to expire and had also been alleging large-scale diversion of the funds meant for the welfare of SCs and STs. 

